Halifax to clear snow in downtown Halifax, Dartmouth on Thursday

The overnight parking ban might not be in effect on Thursday but it might feel like it if you’re in downtown Halifax or downtown Dartmouth tonight.

The municipality will carry out overnight snow removal on certain streets in the downtown core on both sides of the bridge in order to assist with their snow clearing efforts.

READ MORE: Halifax issues more than 600 winter parking ban tickets in just two days

Global News has mapped out the areas that have a parking ban in effect in red.

The snow removal areas include:

Sackville Street (Barrington to Brunswick)

Prince Street (Barrington to Brunswick)

Market Street (Sackville to Carmichael)

Carmichael Street (Argyle to Brunswick

Portland Street (King to Prince Albert)

Queen Street (Alderney to Wentworth)

WATCH: Winter storm in Halifax area brings delays, cancellations and closures

The municipality is reminding Haligonians that vehicles that violate the ban can be ticketed and towed.

Each ticket comes with a $50 fine.