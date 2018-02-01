Extra-low-cost airline Swoop to launch June 20; offers $0-fare promotion

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says Swoop, its new ultra-low-cost carrier, will launch on June 20. To celebrate, it offered the first 2,000 seats with $0 fares plus taxes and fees.

“To confirm, this is not a typo,” Thursday’s news release said. “A limited number of introductory fares will be available where the customer will only pay the associated taxes and fees.”

That means, a few quick customers will be able to buy a one-way flight from Abbotsford to Hamilton for just $7.50 or a one-way ticket from Edmonton to Abbotsford for $39.

READ MORE: WestJet says Swoop will target millennials, young families and cross border travellers

Swoop is marketed as a cheaper, no-strings-attached airline where travellers pay extra for luggage, snacks, movies, WiFi and more legroom.

“Swoop is travel without the flair,” WestJet vice-president Bob Cummings said. “Buy the seat and customize the features you want.”

READ MORE: Planning to fly with an ultra low-cost carrier? Canadians shouldn’t expect too much

The airline will begin with six weekly flights between Abbotsford, B.C., and Hamilton, Ont. and six weekly flights between Hamilton and Halifax.

Swoop will add six weekly flights between Hamilton and Edmonton and between Hamilton and Winnipeg on June 25.

Service between Abbotsford and Edmonton will begin July 25 with three flights a day.

Here we go. We're so excited to be sharing our preliminary network with you all today and this is only the beginning! #Abbotsford #Hamilton #Halifax #Winnipeg #Edmonton – we're swooping in to make travel more affordable! Visit https://t.co/XeBePpnRos to look and book. #FlySwoop pic.twitter.com/pObm5NHCT0 — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) February 1, 2018

The airline will have a total of 45 weekly flights. The planes are Boeing 737-800s with 189 seats.

READ MORE: Westjet’s new ultra-low-cost airline to be called Swoop

WestJet announced plans for the no-frills discount airline last year.

“We thank our launch airports for their support in getting Swoop off the ground,” Cummings said.

“Low cost is the key and Hamilton and Abbotsford are examples to be followed. Keeping costs low so that the savings can be passed on to the travellers is what Swoop is all about. These airports are on the exact same page as us and we have worked side by side to make today happen.”

— With files from The Canadian Press