Canada
February 1, 2018 11:34 am

North Edmonton garage gutted by cigarette fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

A garage at a home on 135A Avenue near 129 Street was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cigarette early Thursday morning. February 1, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
At least one vehicle was damaged and a garage was gutted by fire in northwest Edmonton early Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to a home on 135A Avenue near 129 Street, and arrived five minutes later to find a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Fourteen firefighters got the fire under control after just over an hour. The fire was put out at 5:48 a.m.

Fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette. Edmonton Fire Rescue said damage is estimated at $85,000, with $35,000 for the garage and $50,000 for the contents.

It was about -20 C on Thursday morning, with a windchill making it feel closer to -30 C.

