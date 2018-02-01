Trent University food service workers reach tentative deal

Food service workers at Trent University in Peterborough have reached a tentative contract agreement with the company that employs them.

Staff were set for a strike or lockout on Saturday, Feb. 3, however, their employer — Compass — issued a statement saying a tentative settlement was reached on a new collective agreement. It will take effect pending ratification by the workers’ union — the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

CUPE has not issued a statement but tweeted on Wednesday night “Thank you to everyone who showed support & helped put pressure on Compass for a fair agreement.”

"The union will not disclose details of the tentative settlement until members have had the opportunity to review its contents and vote," stated Stephanie Baxter, Compass Group Canada director of communications.



Story continues below Good news! Trent University Food Service workers have reached a tentative agreement with their employer! Thank you to everyone who showed support & helped put pressure on Compass for a fair agreement ✊️ #OnLab #CUPE pic.twitter.com/FLeU7I0iWc — CUPE Ontario (@CUPEOntario) February 1, 2018

CUPE will hold a ratification vote for its members later this week. Members of Local 3205 held a rally at Trent University on Jan 23 which was attended by CUPE provincial president Fred Hahn.

Two days later 96 per cent of the 104 members rejected Compass’ latest contract offer.

Employees’ concerns included the push towards “precarious” (low paid, part-time or temporary) employment. CUPE claimed half of the staff are in part-time roles and some were working fewer than five hours a week.

Great show of support at the solidarity rally for Trent Food Service workers✊️They could be on strike or locked out as early as January 31 if management won't come back to the table & negotiate a fair deal. #onlab pic.twitter.com/oC2DGAI1HD — CUPE Ontario (@CUPEOntario) January 22, 2018

Compass Group Canada owns Chartwells which has held the food service contract at the Peterborough university since 2004. Chartwells is one of nine food service providers working with Trent and provides food service on the Symons campus in Peterborough.

