Vernon Winter Carnival window contest brightens up downtown shops

Shopkeepers in downtown Vernon are in the Winter Carnival spirit, livening up their windows in this year’s Alice in Wonderland theme.

The 45 annual Best Decorated Premises Contest will land the winner free advertising in the local paper.

Ziza Volker and her daughter spent hours hand painting cardboard cutouts they created themselves.

Their display at Visions Travel takes up two storefronts in downtown Vernon.

Olive Us Oils strung popcorn from the ceiling to transform the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party into a popcorn party.

Vernon Winter Carnival gets under way Feb. 2 and ends the 11.