January 31, 2018 6:48 pm

Nova Scotia man fined $5K after seizure of contraband cigarettes in N.B.

A photo of the 20,000 cigarettes seized by New Brunswick RCMP.

RCMP
A man from Oxford, N.S., will have to pay a steep fine after unstamped tobacco products were seized by New Brunswick RCMP during a traffic stop in November.

Jean Claude Allard, 69, appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to possession of unstamped tobacco products under Canada’s Excise Act.

He’ll now have to pay a $4,999 fine.

According to police, on Nov. 2, 2017, New Brunswick RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 2 in Hartland, N.B.

The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 20,000 contraband cigarettes and 44 illegal cigars.

