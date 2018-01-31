‘He had a lot to offer this world’: Mother of Toronto man killed downtown pleads for information

As Sophia Blair describes her son, she glances to a shrine of photographs set up beside her in the living room.

The mother of four keeps it together while describing her only son, 20-year-old Kwsie Blair, as a “smart kid” until suddenly she breaks down.

“I want them to remember that he was a great young man,” Sophia said when asked what people should know about her son.

“He had a lot to offer this world and it’s unfortunate that his life was cut short very senselessly and something that didn’t involve him.”

Kwsie was shot multiple times in the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East on Nov. 13 while he was on his way to his grandmother’s house in Regent Park.

When police found him, he was badly wounded.

“My daughter had woke me up and told me that Kwsie got shot and I flipped out and was like, ‘Don’t joke like that,’ and she was like, ‘Mom, really,’ and it was just like a dream,” she recalled.

Sophia said she spent nearly a month at Kwsie’s bedside in hospital before he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 11.

“He was in no gang and he was a good kid, a really good kid,” she said.

“Every little thing is a constant reminder that he’s missing.”

Toronto police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they do have a vehicle of interest.

Investigators asked for the public’s help to locate a 2012 two-door Honda Civic Ex2. It was last seen driving westbound away from the scene moments after Kwsie was shot.

“It was seen travelling and trolling in the area of Parliament and Dundas the night of the incident and we believe it was directly involved in Kwsie Blair’s death,” Det. Hannah Bartz said.

“We know that it was one shooter but he did get away from the area in a vehicle that was driven by someone else so we know there was more that one person involved.”

Meanwhile, the family is desperate for answers.

“I can’t wrap my head around the mentality of these young people today with no regard for life,” Sophia said.

Kwsie leaves behind a twin sister and two older sisters. The loss has been tough on all of them.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses. Sophia has been off work as she mourns her son’s death.

“I am a very proud mom of this young man because he definitely, definitely made me proud for sure,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Toronto police homicide detectives at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.