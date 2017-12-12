Crime
December 12, 2017 12:34 pm

Man seriously injured in shooting at Dundas and Parliament dies in hospital

By Web Producer  Global News

Kwsie Blair, 20, died in hospital on Dec. 11, 2017 following a shooting at Dundas and Parliament on Nov. 13, 2017.

Toronto Police Service
A 20-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in downtown Toronto last month has died in hospital, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Toronto police said the shooting happened Nov. 13 around 11:30 p.m. at Dundas Street and Parliament Street.

Authorities said officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, identified as Kwsie Blair, was rushed to hospital in serious condition and died in hospital on Monday.

Investigators initially said they were looking for two suspects last seen fleeing the area with one of them wearing a Canada Goose jacket and a ski mask.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

