Man seriously injured in shooting at Dundas and Parliament dies in hospital

A 20-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in downtown Toronto last month has died in hospital, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Toronto police said the shooting happened Nov. 13 around 11:30 p.m. at Dundas Street and Parliament Street.
Authorities said officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim, identified as Kwsie Blair, was rushed to hospital in serious condition and died in hospital on Monday.
READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in downtown Toronto
Investigators initially said they were looking for two suspects last seen fleeing the area with one of them wearing a Canada Goose jacket and a ski mask.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.