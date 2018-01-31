STM axes mobile app

On a cold winter day, the last thing you probably want to do is stand outside and wait for a bus, which is why many transit users rely on mobile applications, like the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) app to track their ride.

And so when some heard that app would soon be axed, they were puzzled.

“I use the app twice a day, every day, to get to and from school, to get to work, and it is pretty reliable. So I will be quite concerned about how I’m gonna know what time the buses are coming,” said Montreal resident Michelle Lawee.

Starting Thursday, the STM app, initially created in 2010, will no longer work.

According to the transit authority, it has been downloaded a total of 250,000 times.

But some critics say the app isn’t simple or easy to navigate.

So now, the STM is giving existing third-party developers access to real-time arrival information so the data can be added to their apps.

“What they decided is that rather than focus on building apps which is not the core competency of the STM, they said we’re going to empower developers, and folks who do it better than we do, to build apps on top of our real-time date,” said Transit App COO Jake Sion.

On the apps Transit and soon, Chrono, you’ll be able to track buses, metros and trains in real-time.

Users are also able to plan A-to-B trips, save your favourite trips, and even order an Uber.

So for transit users, they say, as long as they still have an app to refer to, they’re happy.

“As long as the information that they’re relaying is as reliable, I don’t really mind,” said Lawee.