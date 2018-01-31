One confirmed dead after Wednesday shooting in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Mounties confirm one man is dead after a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday morning.

Officials said they were called to a home at around 6 a.m. in the 9200 block of Broadway Street after receiving a report of shots fired.

When RCMP arrived, officials found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

The incident is believed to have been targeted.

More to come…