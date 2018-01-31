Watchdog group urges Justin Timberlake to keep Super Bowl performance ‘child friendly’

A TV Watchdog Group have spoken out to urge Justin Timberlake to keep his Super Bowl halftime performance child friendly on Sunday.

Timberlake, 37, who is set to take to the stage at the U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, has apologized on numerous occasions for the events of 2004, which saw him accidentally expose Janet Jackson’s breast during their performance.

However, The Parents Television Council felt it necessary to remind Timberlake one more time that there will be children watching this weekend, so to keep things as PG as possible.

The group wrote in an open letter posted on their blog: “As we approach this Sunday’s Super Bowl LII and its halftime show during which you’ll be performing, we ask you to keep the halftime show friendly and safe for the children watching, and who may be hoping to emulate you one day. The media has been asking you about this very thing – and we are heartened by your response that the events of 2004 are not going to happen in 2018.”

They went on, “Our children are confronted with enough harmful and explicit content in today’s entertainment media – content that sexualizes our daughters; graphic violence that connotes acceptance as an answer to life’s conflicts; glamorization of underage drinking and drug use; normalization of children using harsh profanity; and a litany of other messaging that runs counter to the values most parents work to instill in their kids.”

“The Super Bowl, and particularly its halftime show, should be the hallmark of entertainment that’s both appealing and a safe place for the entire family.”

The group then signed off the lengthy message by thanking the musician “for considering our urgent appeal” before they added, “Break a leg.”

The comments come after Timberlake said of the disastrous wardrobe malfunction which occurred 14 years ago: “It’s just one of those things where you go like, ‘Yeah what do you want me to say?’ We’re not going to do that again.”

The performance resulted in widespread outrage and a record USD$550,000 FCC fine that was later overturned.