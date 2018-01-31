Veterans take dispute with federal government over disability pensions to Supreme Court

A group of Canadian military veterans suing the federal government to have their full disability pensions reinstated has filed leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Lawyer Don Sorochan said they are trying to overturn a decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal that there is no legal obligation or social covenant in Canada to those who have served Canada honourably.

“Which was very surprising, considering the history and the discussions of the fact that there is such a covenant,” said Sorochan.

“In fact, the prime minister within the last week has been interviewed on one of your brother stations back east on the Corus network, and talked about the sacred obligation, which is kind of curious because they deny it exists.”

The vets are members of the Equitas Society and were injured while serving in Afghanistan.

They are suing to get benefits available through the previous Pension Act that was replaced in 2006 by the New Veterans Charter.

