Giant Saskatchewan Roughriders logo sign up for auction

It’s perhaps the ultimate piece of memorabilia for citizens of Riders Nation. A giant LED sign of the Saskatchewan Roughriders‘ logo is up for sale at a Regina auction house.

The sign — measuring five metres by two-and-a-half metres — was removed from the old Mosaic Stadium when the team’s former home was torn down.

It’s now listed on the McDougall Auctions website for $25,000, with bids being taken until Feb. 5. The current bid is at $10,000.

One bidder says he wants the sign for his multi-purpose shop and man-cave, where he projects football games on the wall when friends come over.

The auctioneer notes because the sign is a registered trademark of the Saskatchewan Rough Riders Ltd., it can’t be used for commercial purposes. Personal use is acceptable, it said.