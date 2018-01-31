Sports
January 31, 2018 11:01 am
Updated: January 31, 2018 11:03 am

Giant Saskatchewan Roughriders logo sign up for auction

By Staff The Canadian Press

The giant Saskatchewan Roughriders sign was removed from the old Mosaic Stadium in Regina when the team's former home was torn down.

Credit: McDougall Auctions
A A

It’s perhaps the ultimate piece of memorabilia for citizens of Riders Nation. A giant LED sign of the Saskatchewan Roughriders‘ logo is up for sale at a Regina auction house.

The sign — measuring five metres by two-and-a-half metres — was removed from the old Mosaic Stadium when the team’s former home was torn down.

READ MORE: This one is for real Saskatchewan Roughriders fans

The giant Saskatchewan Roughriders sign was removed from the old Mosaic Stadium in Regina when the team’s former home was torn down.

Credit: McDougall Auctions

Story continues below

It’s now listed on the McDougall Auctions website for $25,000, with bids being taken until Feb. 5. The current bid is at $10,000.

One bidder says he wants the sign for his multi-purpose shop and man-cave, where he projects football games on the wall when friends come over.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders fan #RiderGrandpa not sure what a viral photo means

The auctioneer notes because the sign is a registered trademark of the Saskatchewan Rough Riders Ltd., it can’t be used for commercial purposes. Personal use is acceptable, it said.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CFL
CFL sign
LED sign
McDougall Auctioneers
Mosaic Stadium
Old Mosaic Stadium
Regina Sports
Riders Nation
Roughriders
Roughriders sign
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders sign
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News