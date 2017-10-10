Canada
October 10, 2017 2:49 pm
Updated: October 10, 2017 2:50 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders fan #RiderGrandpa not sure what a viral photo means

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bob White was unsure what viral meant when he asked if his #RiderGrandpa photo would go viral.

Alex Taylor / Twitter
A A

Alex Taylor says her grandfather looked so cute wearing his Saskatchewan Roughriders gear that she had to take his picture.

That’s when he asked if the photo would go viral – not really knowing what that meant.

Taylor’s grandfather, Bob White, wore a long-sleeve Rider shirt and a green hat with a big “S” on the front when he was at her house on Saturday to watch his beloved Canadian Football League team play.

White, 86, has been a fan since quarterback Glenn Dobbs played in the early 1950s.

Taylor tweeted the picture, tagged the team @sskroughriders and then – much to her and her grandpa’s surprise – she says it just blew up.

As of Tuesday morning, the photo had been retweeted more than 9,000 times and liked nearly 13,000 times.

Taylor laughs that her grandpa didn’t even know what viral meant until she explained the social media sharing part to him.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

