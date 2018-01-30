Cashier assaulted during robbery north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert RCMP say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after a cashier was assaulted during a robbery on Jan. 27.

Police were called to a business north of Prince Albert, Sask., at around 5:30 p.m. CT.

A man had reportedly told the cashier to open the cash register before jumping over the counter and assaulting the employee. He fled the business with cash in an SUV.

The cashier was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

RCMP said the driver fled from them for a short distance until the vehicle became stuck and he attempted to flee on foot.

Julian Leo Felix, 28, was subsequently arrested.

The SUV was reported stolen from the Blaine Lake area.

Felix is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, failure to comply with a probation order, theft under $5,000, operation of a vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded.