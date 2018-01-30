‘One of the most challenging policing environments in Canada’: VPD stepping up patrols in DTES

Vancouver police are expanding patrols in the Downtown Eastside after a rise in complaints from area residents.

In the past several weeks, police say locals, including seniors, small businesses, and people in wheelchairs have told them they cannot access their buildings and other essential services because of the unsafe use of sidewalks.

Ten people have been arrested in the area since Sunday — six for outstanding warrants, two for breach of orders and two for mischief.

Officers have also seized $4,500 in drugs, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine , and $3,000 worth of stolen property.

The increased patrols means more officers patrolling the area on foot to address any disorder and prevent violence.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says the response from residents has been positive, but the area is not without its challenges.

“We’re dealing with mental health issues, some addiction issues, poverty issues, it’s probably one of the most challenging policing environments to work in in all of Canada.”

“I would say five per cent [of the job] is using force and 95 per cent is using your mouth.”

— With files from Jeremy Lye