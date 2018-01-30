Emotions high as first witness testifies at Gerald Stanley’s murder trial

A massive dump of snow and wicked winds made a bit of a slow start in the Gerald Stanley second-degree murder trial in the death of Colten Boushie.

Two people on the jury of 12 had to be excused on Tuesday.

One couldn’t make it to court in Battleford due to road conditions and the other juror maintained they felt too burdened by the jury process – leaving the court no choice but to have the two alternates become official jurors.

Chief Justice Martel Popescul, who is presiding over the trial, noted to jurors not to view media reports.

“It’s crucially important in this case especially that you ignore all those things,” Popescul instructed the jurors.

The Crown then made its opening statement.

Crown’s Opening Statement

Crown prosecutor William Burge said the first three witnesses would be police officers.

“There may be serious contradictions” in witness testimony warned the Crown, who told jurors they would receive instructions on how to handle that.

Burge said Sheldon Stanley and his father, Gerald, were building a gate for a fence when a loud vehicle entered the yard.

Someone then got out and tried to start a quad before going back into the vehicle.

Burge said Sheldon Stanley approached it and struck the windshield with a hammer. The SUV driver then tried to back away and ended up colliding with another vehicle.

Burge stated Sheldon Stanley heard two gunshots when he went inside to get keys to another vehicle, presumably to chase the vehicle that entered, then heard a third shot and saw Gerald Stanley holding a gun.

It was then, said the Crown, when Sheldon Stanley saw Colten Boushie slumped over the driver’s seat.

Boushie had sustained a gunshot wound; two people remained inside the vehicle while two men ran off.

According to the Crown, Gerald Stanley often did mechanical work on vehicles in his yard so it was not uncommon for people to enter the farmyard to drop off a vehicle or parts.

RCMP Cpl. Terry Heroux Testifies

The first witness to take the stand was RCMP Cpl. Terry Heroux, who attended the scene after the shooting.

Heroux noted that he will be using a combination of his own notes and visuals during his testimony which began with an aerial picture of Stanley’s farm.

According to Heroux, who is a forensic identification specialist, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 9, 2016, the day Boushie was shot and killed, and he arrived on-scene around five hours later.

RCMP used a drone to take aerials of the farmyard and police conducted searches of the yard in the early morning hours of Aug. 10 and 11.

Court was shown the images of the yard when RCMP first responded that night and what the farmyard looked like during daylight hours.

Heroux warned the court “this is a homicide investigation” and the images may be disturbing to some.

Debbie Baptiste, Boushie’s mother, then left the courtroom.

The images shown in court Tuesday showed groove marks in the gravel, an ATV and other vehicles in the yard – two of which are Ford Escapes.

Heroux stated Boushie and the others were inside one of the vehicle’s, described as a 2003 grey Ford Escape.

Court was then shown another picture of what Heroux described as “part of a rifle” under a yellow safety blanket.

He went on to describe the partial rifle, which he testified had a bullet in the chamber along with five in the tubular magazine.

The action on the gun was bent, court heard, and was found on the ground near Boushie’s body.

Boushie’s family became overwhelmed with emotion during the testimony and sobbed as they saw his body, as well as blood stains, inside the vehicle.

Rainfall is said to have washed away some of the blood the following day.

Court also heard the driver’s side front tire was completely gone on the grey 2003 Ford Escape.

A recess was then called, with Heroux scheduled to continue his testimony once court resumes.