January 30, 2018 12:21 pm
Updated: January 30, 2018 12:22 pm

Saskatoon house fire deemed accidental

The Saskatoon Fire Department said damage is estimated at $60,000 in a house fire.

A fire at a home in Saskatoon has been deemed accidental.

Firefighters were called to the home at 121 Ave. G North early Monday evening for a report of smoke in the attic.

Crews arrived to find no flame or smoke coming out of the two-and-a-half storey house.

The lone person inside evacuated prior to their arrival.

Firefighters entered the home and found smoke and heat on the upper floor due to a fire in the attic.

The fire was quickly put out and a search confirmed no one else was in the home.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

Damage is estimated at $60,000.

