Saskatoon house fire deemed accidental
A fire at a home in Saskatoon has been deemed accidental.
Firefighters were called to the home at 121 Ave. G North early Monday evening for a report of smoke in the attic.
READ MORE: Fire at Saskatoon business started in a semi
Crews arrived to find no flame or smoke coming out of the two-and-a-half storey house.
The lone person inside evacuated prior to their arrival.
Firefighters entered the home and found smoke and heat on the upper floor due to a fire in the attic.
The fire was quickly put out and a search confirmed no one else was in the home.
A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the cause of the fire was electrical.
Damage is estimated at $60,000.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.