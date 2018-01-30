Hay barn goes up in smoke in Abbotsford
No injuries in a big, early-morning barn fire in Abbotsford Tuesday.
Assistant Fire Chief Craig Leighton says just after 2 AM they responded to a report of a fully-involved fire in a barn in the 600-block of Whatcom Road.
“Crews arrived, they could see the glow in the sky from several miles away and called it a working structure fire at that time.”
The roof eventually collapsed.
