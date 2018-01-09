No animals harmed in Abbotsford barn fire

All of the goats are safe after a barn at the Mann Farms Market was engulfed in flames on Monday night in Abbotsford.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig Leighton says his crews were called in just before 8 p.m. to the corner of Mckenzie and Vye Road.

“The goats were out of the barn, we’ve been able to account for all of the goats, so there’s been no animals injured at this point.”

He says it’s still too early to say what caused the two-storey barn to go up in flames, but adds investigators will be on site on Tuesday morning.

This is the second fire to hit the farm in three years.

A blaze that police described as “suspicious” in July 2014 destroyed the barn.