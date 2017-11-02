Abbotsford house destroyed by fire
November 2, 2017

Nobody injured in late-night Abbotsford house fire

Call it a good save for Abbotsford firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig Leighton says crews were called to a burning house on 2nd Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ve got a bungalow residence, occupied. Crews responded to smoke in the building. When they arrived they found the building heavily charged with smoke, with fire extending from the attic area.”

Leighton says the house has been heavily damaged and nobody was injured.

“Fire is under control and we’re just checking for extension and opening up attic spaces to make sure we’ve got all the fire knocked down.”

No word on what sparked the fire.

