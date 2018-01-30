Londoner named to Order of Ontario

A big name in medicine in London has been named to the Order of Ontario.

Dr. David Cechetto is a neuroscientist and director of international medical development projects, he works at the Schulich School of Medicine at Western University.

Officials say Cechetto’s work has contributed much to what health experts know about neural control of the heart and blood vessels.

Also among the 23 people named to the Order of Ontario this year was comedian Dan Aykroyd.