Winter storm in Halifax area brings delays, cancellations and closures

A winter storm is blanketing much of Atlantic Canada in snow Tuesday with some areas seeing a mix of ice pellets and high winds.

Delays and cancellations are being reported in many areas, including the closure of all Halifax Regional School Board schools.

Jan. 30, 2018 – All HRSB schools are closed today. School Board offices will open at 10 am. More information on today’s decision will be posted at https://t.co/qvpP63GcG0 — HRSB (@HRSB_Official) January 30, 2018

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island with snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm overnight.

The federal forecaster says the snow and blowing snow are expected to give way to ice pellets in some areas later morning.

Environment Canada is also predicting Newfoundland will see snowfall amounts of up to 15 cm with winds gusting up to 70 km/hr.

On Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Municipality said main arterial and bus routes were still being plowed but blowing snow had made them snow covered. They advised drivers to be careful, and reminded pedestrians to wear bright clothing because blowing snow was creating poor visibility.

Several Halifax Transit routes were operating on a snow plan.

There is a delayed opening for municipal recreation programs, but solid waste collection is still scheduled for Tuesday.

With a file from the Canadian Press