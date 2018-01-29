Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in connection with October 2017 shooting

A Calgary man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in the northwest community of Montgomery last October.

Police said emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, where Arnold Kerfont was found in medical distress.

Kerfont, 44, died a short time later in hospital.

Armando Pepino Baccari, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder on Saturday.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 5.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (403) 266-1234 or the Homicide Unit tip line at (403) 428-8877. You can also contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.