Sick kitten stolen from Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter

The Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter is worried after a tiny kitten was stolen from the business over the weekend.

Hercules, a nine week old brown tabby with blueish/grey eyes, was taken from his cage around 5:45 p.m Sunday.

“It is just heartbreaking,” Carla Martinelli-Irvine, the shelter’s executive director, said. “I am sick to my stomach about it.”

The Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter said the kitten is extremely underweight and on medication. It’s worried Hercules won’t survive without proper care.

Martinelli-Irvine is in the process of filing a police report. She said three teenage girls were in the shelter the last time Hercules was seen. When the girls left staff noticed the kitten was missing.

A $200 reward is being offered for the safe return of Hercules.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 204-832-9880 or email carla@wpgpet.ca