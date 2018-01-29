Maintaining status quo at Churchill Square wading pool ‘not a feasible option’

A city council committee will hear Monday that although there has been feedback from council and the public to keep the status quo at the city hall fountain, it will not be able to operate beyond 2019 with water levels as they are.

The fountain includes standing water and a report to the committee said, regardless of how deep the water is, it must meet the same criteria as every outdoor pool in the province.

Alberta Health Services expressed concerns about the wading pool, including flow rates at the drains within the pool that place a swimmer at risk of being trapped. The current design exceeds the requirement by 10 times.

All pools also must completely filter all of the water in the wading pool every two hours, but currently, the city fountain takes three hours.

There are also concerns surrounding building codes. In order to be compliant, the city would need to build a permanent two-metre-high fence, drain the pool every night or provide 24-hour security, the sides and bottom of the pool must be white in colour and there would need to be washroom and change rooms built.

The city report looks into three options.

The first is to lower the water from 40 centimetres deep to 15 centimetres. Construction is expected to last for 13 months and will allow for the plaza to be reopened for the 2019 festival season. But the report said public feedback has not been favourable for that option.

The report also looked at keeping the water at 40 centimetres deep and building the two-metre-high fence or having 24-hour security. Both options would require an additional $400,000 to upgrade the filtration system required for the larger volume of water and could take an additional six months, which could impact the 2019 festival season.

The fence would impact overall aesthetics, flow and usage of the city hall plaza, according to the report and 24-hour security would be costly. The security option would also require a variance to the code be granted and would cost an estimated $121,000 annually.

Even with these changes, the report said the pool would not be able to operate past 2019 at 40 centimetres deep because of provincial rules around how quickly the water drains, which is also referred to as “anti-entrapment” legislation.

Council has approved $13 million for the project and construction is expected to start in April.

