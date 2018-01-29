Education
New Brunswick to increase education spending again in Tuesday’s budget

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant

The New Brunswick government will spend more than $1.25 billion on the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development in Tuesday’s provincial budget – an increase of 6.1 per cent over last year.

A government source says that’s an increase of $72.6 million over last year, and $172.2 million since the Gallant government took office in 2014.

The Liberal government has released a number of details about its 2018-2019 spending plans in advance of tabling the budget.

Last week, Premier Brian Gallant announced that $25 million will be spent in an effort to boost the number of young people working in the province.

And during his state-of-the province address, he said the budget would include a $20-million economic competitiveness package.

While the government has been reducing the size of the annual deficits, the net debt has continued to grow to more than $14 billion.

