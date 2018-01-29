NAFTA negotiations making progress but pace needs to pick up, U.S. says

MONTREAL – The NAFTA train remains on track.

U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer says enough progress has been made over the past week to warrant moving forward with a fresh round of talks in Mexico, but he’s also making it clear that more work needs to be done.

But he’s not happy with Canadian proposals to break a logjam on autos, and he accused Canada of mounting a “massive attack” on its trading regime with its wide-ranging complaint to the World Trade Organization.

The NAFTA negotiations have made progress, but Canada, the U.S. and Mexico owe it to their citizens to pick up the pace of the talks, the U.S. trade representative says.

“Some real headway was made here today,” Lighthizer said. “We’re committed to moving forward.’

Lighthizer delivered his long-awaited verdict on the sixth round of marathon talks in Montreal at a public event today with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Ildefonso Guajardo of Mexico. The three held a series of face-to-face bilateral meetings before their final closed-door, three-way huddle.

It was the first such group appearance since the trio’s memorably tense encounter in the fall.

Numerous participants in the Montreal round were sounding cautiously optimistic in the lead-up to Monday’s closing statements, calling the latest talks less negative and more constructive than recent ones, with the first true dialogue on serious sticking points – autos, dispute resolution and a five-year review clause in particular.

