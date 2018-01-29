St. Thomas police arrest suspect in stabbing case
St. Thomas police say they arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s downtown.
Officers say it was around 9 a.m. Sunday when they responded to the incident. They found a man suffering from a stab wound to his hand.
They say he was brought to the hospital where he received 14 stitches.
Early Sunday afternoon, officers say a tip from an alert citizen led them to arrest a man who now faces charges including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
