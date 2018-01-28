Kendrick Lamar opens Grammy Awards with politically charged performance

Kendrick Lamar opened the 60th Grammy Awards with a performance of XXX from his album DAMN. An image of an American flag flickered behind him and an army of dancers accompanied him onstage.

Host James Corden said on the red carpet before the show that viewers could expect “the most unique and bold opening you could ever imagine.”

U2‘s Bono and The Edge joined Lamar on stage before the rapper transitioned into DNA.

The screen flashed “This is a satire by Kendrick Lamar” before Dave Chappelle appeared. “Hi, I’m Dave Chappelle,” the comedian said. “And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption.”

A dramatic sequence followed, with Lamar’s dancers dressed in red, each figuratively shot down by the Blow My High rapper.

Many celebrities and fans took to Twitter to discuss Lamar’s powerful performance.

kendrick lamar is a national treasure. — el-p (@therealelp) January 29, 2018

TWO WORDS… KENDRICK LAMAR — Normani (@NormaniKordei) January 29, 2018

Only @KendrickLamar can open the #GRAMMYs like that. And then win one. Congratulations. Oh my God you are so talented. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2018

Kendrick Lamar is wearing a white rose in support of @TIMESUPNOW on stage at the Grammys and I’m like pic.twitter.com/ARRliNk0WK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 29, 2018

Omg, the k dot performance on the grammy' s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💣💣💣💣 — Ronald J Harvey (@ronaldharveyjr) January 29, 2018

Nah this performance is nuts. 🐐 @kendricklamar — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) January 29, 2018

KENDRICK LAMAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!! — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) January 29, 2018

This Kendrick Lamar opening performance is already one for the ages, holy shit. #GRAMMYs — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) January 29, 2018

Lamar was nominated for seven awards this year.

He won best rap album for DAMN. and best rap/sung performance for Loyalty, with Rihanna.

“This is special man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize today,” said Lamar, naming Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy as inspirations.

At the end, Lamar closed with: “Jay for president.”

In the pre-telecast, Lamar won best rap song, best rap performance and best music video for HUMBLE.

Lamar won five Grammy awards, bringing his lifetime total to 11.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar for winning Best Rap Performance for "HUMBLE." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8Krw4oNJeL — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 28, 2018

Lamar has delivered outstanding performances on the Grammy stage before. He stunned in 2016 with a medley from his celebrated album To Pimp a Butterfly. He performed The Blacker the Berry as he led what looked like a chain gang, his band members performing from jail cells. He finished with the rallying Alright, standing in front of a map of Africa emblazoned with the word Compton.

Lamar also shared the Grammy stage with Imagine Dragons in 2014.

Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons #Grammys performance is still one of the best of the decade. pic.twitter.com/6YbnKWDKrF — layton fishburn (@FishburnLayton) January 29, 2018

—With files from the Associated Press