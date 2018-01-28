‘This is not sustainable’: ICBC loses $935M in first 9 months of fiscal year

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) said it has lost nearly $1 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Between Apr. 1 and Dec. 31 2017, ICBC posted a net loss of $935 million, according to a statement.

The insurer says the loss “is further evidence of the growing financial pressures we are under from the rapid increase in the number of crashes occurring across B.C., the surge in claims and the massive growth in the costs of those claims.”

ICBC said they have seen an 80 per cent growth in large loss claims, with an average cost of $450,000 per claim.

“Simply put, the amount of premiums we are collecting from customers is not covering the ever-increasing amounts we are paying out in claims costs,” ICBC said in a statement, noting the current system is “not sustainable.”

In September, David Eby, the minister responsible for ICBC, asked the provincial utilities commission to hike basic auto insurance rates.

Last month, Eby said ICBC customers should expect significant changes in 2018.

A review looking for opportunities to save money at ICBC is slated for completion this year.

— With files from Liza Yuzda and The Canadian Press