Albertans ‘Sharing the Warmth’ with Calgary’s homeless

Calgary’s Wheel Estate team handed out 150 backpacks to Calgarians in need outside the Drop-In & Rehab Centre Saturday.

The bags were filled with warm winter clothes, hot chocolate, and other items donated at trailers that were set up last week in both Calgary and Okotoks.

This is the second year for the initiative called “Sharing the Warmth.”

Wheel Estate is an RV trailer rental company launched by Alberta couple, Chad and Cherie Ball.

