Driver in critical condition after being struck by car after crash in Mississauga

Police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by a passing vehicle following a collision in Mississauga on Friday evening.

The driver got out of his vehicle after a minor crash involving two vehicles on Highway 403 near Erin Mills Parkway, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, and was then struck by a vehicle travelling in the HOV lane.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy403 WB lanes remain CLOSED East of Mississauga Rd and on ramps from Mavis to #Hwy403 remain CLOSED following a collision. Traffic diverted at Mavis. Emergency crews on scene. ^lp pic.twitter.com/01i7DGFV1Z — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) January 27, 2018

“The third vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene as well, and OPP are speaking to all involved vehicles and drivers at this time,” Schmidt said.

Paramedics say the victim was transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton in critical condition.

Accident reconstruction crews are on scene. The westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed east of Mississauga Road, along with the on-ramps from Mavis Road.