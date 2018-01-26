Charges pending after Salmon Arm Mounties find drugs and money

Salmon Arm RCMP have seized what is described as a “significant quantity” of various drugs and a “large sum” of money.

Early Wednesday morning, officers stopped a vehicle that had left a Tappen residence that is known to police.

A man and woman from the Vernon area were arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstacy) and cash.

The vehicle was confiscated.

Evidence from the traffic stop lead to police executing a search warrant at the residence where two other people were arrested.

Inside the home, RCMP found more illegal drugs and money.

The four suspects were released pending appearances in Salmon Arm court.