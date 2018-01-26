Saskatchewan’s inflation rate highest in Canada during December

Saskatchewan continues to have the highest inflation rate in Canada.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the consumer price index in the province was up 3.4 per cent in December compared to the same month a year ago.

It is down slightly from November, when the inflation rate was 3.7 per cent.

Prices were up in all eight categories tracked by the agency, led by a 6.5 per cent increase in transportation cost.

Gas prices were up 12.0 per cent compared to a year ago, and the cost of buying or leasing a vehicle rose 5.7 per cent.

Clothing and footwear costs rose 3.9 per cent and food, led by an 8.4 per cent jump in the cost of eating out and a 5.5 increase in fresh vegetable prices, rose 2.7 per cent.

The national inflation rate for the month was 1.9 per cent.