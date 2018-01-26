Andrew Weaver blames John Horgan’s staff for LNG dustup

BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is blaming Premier John Horgan’s staff for their dustup over liquified natural gas (LNG).

This came after Weaver’s threat to bring down the BC NDP government if Horgan used his time in Asia to pursue LNG.

Weaver softened his threat after the premier called him from his trip, but said part of the problem was miscommunication.

“I am convinced that he was getting information that was incorrect,” said Weaver.

“I don’t think there’s any malice or ill intention here, of course not, it’s the problem of people wanting to be seen as doing the right thing for the climate but not recognizing what that actually entails.”

In the same phone call, Weaver said Horgan reassured him he was committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and that the blame for the mixup lay with Horgan’s senior staffers.

“You cannot increase greenhouse gas emissions to meet a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions target. It’s as simple as that,” Weaver said.

Weaver said his party will listen closely to the Throne Speech to see whether the BC NDP will fulfil their climate commitments.