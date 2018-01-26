Fatal accident at Hamilton harbour under investigation

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate a deadly accident at the Hamilton harbour.

First responders got a call at around 5 p.m. Thursday after two men fell into the tank portion of a truck at Toronto Tank Lines on Eastport Drive.

The tanker contained canola oil “blanketed” in nitrogen.

The fire department’s Claudio Mostacci they had to use the confined space rescue team.

READ MORE: Man, 59, dead in Mississauga industrial accident: police

There’s no word on the condition of the man in hospital.

In addition to the Ministry of Labour, Hamilton police and the coroner’s office are also investigating.