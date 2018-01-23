Canada
January 23, 2018 5:04 pm

Man, 59, dead in Mississauga industrial accident: police

By News Anchor  AM640

Paramedics and police respond following a fatal industrial accident in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A man has died after an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the 59-year-old man fell while working at a site near Johnson’s Lane and Lakeshore Road West in Clarkson just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

Mississauga
Mississauga industrial Accident
peel police
peel regional police

