Man, 59, dead in Mississauga industrial accident: police
A man has died after an industrial accident in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say the 59-year-old man fell while working at a site near Johnson’s Lane and Lakeshore Road West in Clarkson just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.
