Man, 59, dead in Mississauga industrial accident: police

A man has died after an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the 59-year-old man fell while working at a site near Johnson’s Lane and Lakeshore Road West in Clarkson just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

59-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after falling off a building under construction on Lakeshore Rd W near Clarkson Rd in #Mississauga. Ministry of Labour notified. pic.twitter.com/mvLN9uPd63 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 23, 2018

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.