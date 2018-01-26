RCMP arrest man after he attempts to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain Institution
Stonewall RCMP have made an arrest after a 46-year-old man attempted to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain Institution – roughly 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
On Tuesday, RCMP received information from Correction Services Canada that an individual was going to attempt to smuggle drugs into the correctional facility.
After a traffic stop in Stonewall, RCMP searched a vehicle and seized 26 grams of marijuana shatter, 42 grams of cocaine and a gram of meth.
RCMP believe the drugs seized were destined for an inmate who was being treated at a local hospital and who would then attempt to transport the drugs inside the institution.
Gabriel Bruce, the driver of the vehicle who is from Winnipeg, is facing the following charges:
- 2 counts of trafficking a controlled substance
- 2 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Failing to comply with a recognizance
- Several highway traffic act charges
Stonewall RCMP and Correction Services Canada continue to investigate.
