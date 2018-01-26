Crime
 RCMP arrest man after he attempts to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain Institution

After a traffic stop in Stonewall, RCMP searched a vehicle and seized 26 grams of marijuana shatter, 42 grams of cocaine and a gram of meth.

Stonewall RCMP have made an arrest after a 46-year-old man attempted to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain Institution – roughly 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, RCMP received information from Correction Services Canada that an individual was going to attempt to smuggle drugs into the correctional facility.

RCMP believe the drugs seized were destined for an inmate who was being treated at a local hospital and who would then attempt to transport the drugs inside the institution.

Gabriel Bruce, the driver of the vehicle who is from Winnipeg, is facing the following charges:

  • 2 counts of trafficking a controlled substance
  • 2 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Failing to comply with a recognizance
  • Several highway traffic act charges

Stonewall RCMP and Correction Services Canada continue to investigate.

