January 25, 2018 9:40 pm

Homicide team called to Surrey house fire with two ‘suspicious’ deaths

A house fire in Surrey on Jan. 25, 2018.

Two people are dead in a house fire in Surrey, in an incident that’s being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Surrey RCMP were called to the 17400-block of 28B Avenue on Thursday, just before 2:45 p.m.

Police found two people dead, and their deaths are believed to be suspicious, Mounties said in a news release.

IHIT was called and it will work this incident alongside the Surrey RCMP.

The area around the scene of the fire is expected to be “cordoned off for a significant amount of time.”

