Peterborough city and county share provincial gas-tax rebate funds

Since 2004, the province has provided municipalities with a share of taxes it gathers on gasoline sales to be used for public transit.

This year, the city of Peterborough will receive $1.7 million, and Peterborough County will get $69,000. The program has been in place since 2004, and has changed due to pressure from municipalities

“For the first few years, the gas tax monies were used exclusively for capital investments, and as we’ve listened to our municipal partners over the years, we changed it to make sure it could be used for capital investments and operational dollars,” says Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal.

READ MORE: Here’s how much more you could be paying for fuel when the carbon tax goes into effect

The City of Peterborough will be spending its money in both places.

“We will be adding more 20-minute routes — right now, we have 40-minute routes — 20-minute service makes for more convenient and a more efficient service. Also, we’re adding another handi-van on the road to add to that service as well,” says city council member Don Vassiliadis.

READ MORE: Toronto eyes deadline extension for $121M in unused federal transit money

Peterborough County’s share of the funding will go toward the support of their Caremobile program which provides transportation for county residents to such things as medical appointments.