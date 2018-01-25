Canada
January 25, 2018 2:00 pm

Calgary skydiver killed in California was taking part in final jump of the day

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: A skydiver competing in a wingsuit championship near Perris, California died Monday after crashing into the roof of a home.

A A

A relative of Canadian skydiver Aime-Jean St. Hilaire Adam says the family is in shock at his sudden death but can take solace that he died doing what he loved.

Marie-Anne Adam, the deceased’s cousin, says the family will remember him as a “legend” and an exceptional person who lived life without regrets until his tragic death.

Story continues below

St. Hilaire Adam died Monday after striking a fellow jumper mid-air while wearing a wingsuit and slamming into the roof of a home southwest of Perris Valley Airport, a popular spot for skydivers about 112 kilometres from Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old did land under a parachute but was pronounced deceased by authorities.

READ MORE: Calgary skydiver killed after crashing into California home during wingsuit competition 

Dan Brodsky-Chensfeld of Skydive Perris, a recreational sky diving centre that hosted the event, says it’s the first death at the facility in the last 500,000 jumps.

Brodsky-Chensfeld says it was the final jump of the day.

He says the skydiving community is very tight and takes safety seriously.

Brodsky-Chensfeld, an accomplished skydiver himself, called St. Hilaire Adam a respected wingsuit pilot who was loved and respected in the community.

Watch below: A Perris, California resident described what he saw when a competitive skydiver crashed into a home.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aime-Jean St. Hilaire Adam
alberta skydiver
calgary skydiver
California
Perris Valley Airport
sky diving centre
Skydiver killed
Wingsuit
wingsuit pilot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News