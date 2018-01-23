World
Skydiver killed after crashing into California home during wingsuit competition

By Staff Global News

A skydiver has died in an accident in Southern California.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the skydiver was found on the roof of a residence in the city of Perris on Monday afternoon. Cal Fire says the person died at the scene.

A witness described the skydiver as wearing a “glider suit” and said the victim attempted to deploy his parachute, but it failed to open before the skydiver hit the home.

The skydiver was competing in the World Open Wingsuit Championships, but the competition was suspended following the accident.

Police reported that three people have died in skydiving accidents in the Perris area in recent years.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

Perris is a centre for skydiving about 112 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles.

— With files from Global News.

