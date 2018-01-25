Newly-opened Winnipeg school already facing overpopulation

Families living in the Sage Creek neighbourhood worry their children won’t be able to attend the brand new school built in the area.

École Sage Creek School opened its doors to students in September 2017 and has already hit capacity.

Last week, the school had its official ribbon cutting and one week later it is holding an overpopulation meeting.

Thursday evening the Louis Riel School Division’s Assistant Superintendent of the school division will host parents and concerned families in the school’s new gym to address the concern.

The school division said it requested portables and was denied.

Parents living in the Sage Creek area tell Global News they worry they’ll have to put their kids on buses to other school’s out of the area.

The meeting will take place in the gym at École Sage Creek School Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.