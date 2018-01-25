And now there are five in the running in Okanagan by-election

The BC Conservative party has a late addition to the list of hopefuls running to replace former premier Christy Clark in the upcoming by-election in the Kelowna West riding.

The party has announced Mark Thompson as its candidate in the February 14th vote.

“The citizens of Kelowna West deserve better and they should demand better,” said BC Conservative interim leader Scott Anderson in a news release. “In Mark they will find an accomplished individual and a seasoned politician and I can’t think of anyone better able to present our common sense platform to the citizens of West Kelowna.”

Thompson is a former Deputy Leader of the party and previously served three terms as a Saskatoon city councillor.

In 2011, Thompson’s bid for a seat on Kelowna city council as well as the school board were unsuccessful as was his run for the mayor’s chair in the 2014 municipal election.

Also on the slate in the Kelowna West by-election are Ben Stewart (BC Liberals), Shelley Cook (New Democrats), Robert Stupka (Green Party) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian Party).