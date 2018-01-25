Politics
January 25, 2018 1:09 pm

And now there are five in the running in Okanagan by-election

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Mark Thompson is running for the BC Conservative Party in the Kelowna West by-election.

Photo/BC Conservative Party
A A

The BC Conservative party has a late addition to the list of hopefuls running to replace former premier Christy Clark in the upcoming by-election in the Kelowna West riding.

The party has announced Mark Thompson as its candidate in the February 14th vote.

Story continues below

“The citizens of Kelowna West deserve better and they should demand better,” said BC Conservative interim leader Scott Anderson in a news release. “In Mark they will find an accomplished individual and a seasoned politician and I can’t think of anyone better able to present our common sense platform to the citizens of West Kelowna.”

Thompson is a former Deputy Leader of the party and previously served three terms as a Saskatoon city councillor.

In 2011, Thompson’s bid for a seat on Kelowna city council as well as the school board were unsuccessful as was his run for the mayor’s chair in the 2014 municipal election.

Also on the slate in the Kelowna West by-election are Ben Stewart (BC Liberals), Shelley Cook (New Democrats), Robert Stupka (Green Party) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian Party).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc conservartive party
BC Green Party
BC Liberals
BC NDP
Christy Clark
kelowna west by-election candidates
kelowna west constituency
kelowna-west riding
Libertarian Party

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News