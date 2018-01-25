Quebec politics

January 25, 2018 10:20 am

Quebec to cut taxes for small, medium sized businesses in next budget: Couillard

By The Canadian Press

Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberals are planning to cut taxes for small- and medium-sized businesses in the next provincial budget.

The premier says in an interview these businesses find themselves under increased pressure due to changes to pension rules and an impending hike to the minimum wage.

Couillard made the comments Thursday as he continued his trade mission in China.

He wouldn’t go into details on the budget — the fifth put forth by his government — but said his government would be “cautious” while maintaining fiscal and financial responsibility.

Couillard says Quebec does not plan to further reduce personal taxes because the province has already made efforts to cut them.

The premier also says he doesn’t intend to call an election earlier than the Oct. 1 fixed date.

Philippe Couillard
Quebec budget 2018
Quebec City
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec politics

