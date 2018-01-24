PQ will ‘have its hands full’ if Peladeau returns to politics: Couillard

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says the Parti Québécois (PQ) will “have its hands full” if media magnate Pierre Karl Péladeau decides to run in the upcoming provincial election.

The head of Quebecor Inc. resigned as PQ leader in May 2016 for family reasons, but told Radio-Canada this week he is not ruling out returning to the political arena.

Couillard picked up an old attack line when asked about the rumours Wednesday while in China on a trade mission.

The premier says heading a media empire and becoming involved in politics would raise conflict of interest issues and supply fodder for political commentators.

Couillard says he’ll revisit the issue if and when Peladeau announces his return.

News of Peladeau’s possible comeback has surfaced amid polls suggesting the PQ is languishing in third place behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Couillard’s governing Liberals.

The Quebec election will be held Oct. 1.

PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée told reporters this week he’d welcome Peladeau back into the fold.

A trio of party stalwarts — Alexandre Cloutier, Agnes Maltais and Nicole Leger — announced last week they won’t seek re-election.

Other PQ veterans have said they’re reflecting on whether to run, as are several Liberal members.