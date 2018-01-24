27-year-old Regina man the victim in Tuesday evening homicide

The Regina Police Service confirmed that a death investigation that began Tuesday evening is a homicide. The deceased person has been identified as 27-year-old Richard Francis Paul Bear of Regina.

Bear’s family has been notified of his death. A police spokesperson said investigators will continue to have contact with family members to keep them up to date with the ongoing investigation.

This is Regina’s first homicide of 2018.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Retallack Street at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured man lying outside a home. When police and EMS located the man they confirmed he was deceased.

Officers secured the immediate area. Additional resources were requested from Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and the Coroner’s Office. This investigation is ongoing.

Police say no one has been charged and they have no further details to release at this time.