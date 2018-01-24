Police investigating after body found in North Central

There was a police presence in North Central Regina on Wednesday morning as an investigation got underway after a man was found dead last night.

Officers had an area in the 1100 block of Retallack Street blocked off.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured man lying outside a home.

EMS confirmed the man was deceased.

Major crimes, the Forensic Identification Unit and the Coroner’s Office are all involved in the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.