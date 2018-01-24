Crime
January 24, 2018 12:24 pm

Halifax police looking for suspect who stole from same Shoppers Drug Mart 2 days in a row

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from the same Shoppers Drug Mart in Dartmouth two days in a row.

Provided/ Halifax Regional Police
A A

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole electronics from the same store two days in a row over the holidays.

According to police, a man went into the Shoppers Drug Mart at 118 Wyse Rd. on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2017, and asked to see a tablet and a laptop, both of which were behind a glass enclosure.

READ: $40,000 worth of equipment stolen from Halifax cemetery

Story continues below

The staff member removed the items from behind the glass and put them on the counter. That’s when the man allegedly took them and ran away.

The very next day, on New Year’s Day, police say the man came into the store and walked behind the counter, took a pair of Beats headphones from a shelf and walked out.

READ: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after power tools stolen from hardware store

Both thefts were captured on the store’s surveillance system.  Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Theft
theft suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News