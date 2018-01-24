Halifax police looking for suspect who stole from same Shoppers Drug Mart 2 days in a row

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole electronics from the same store two days in a row over the holidays.

According to police, a man went into the Shoppers Drug Mart at 118 Wyse Rd. on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2017, and asked to see a tablet and a laptop, both of which were behind a glass enclosure.

The staff member removed the items from behind the glass and put them on the counter. That’s when the man allegedly took them and ran away.

The very next day, on New Year’s Day, police say the man came into the store and walked behind the counter, took a pair of Beats headphones from a shelf and walked out.

Both thefts were captured on the store’s surveillance system. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.